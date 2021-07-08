Christopher Bezaire 6-16-21.jfif

Cape May Councilman Christopher Bezaire after his June 16 arrest.

CAPE MAY - Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire has taken a leave of absence from his governing body seat while he deals with charges that led to his June 16 arrest 

Bezaire is charged with cyber harassment, posting obscene images, stalking, impersonation, and contempt related to two women not named in the charges. A pre-indictment conference is scheduled for Aug. 20.  

Bezaire was elected to the council in November 2020. Since he has not yet served a year in the position, he cannot be recalled.  

City Solicitor Christopher Gillin-Schwartz told the council, during its July 6 meeting, that Bezaire’s seat automatically becomes vacant if he fails to attend a meeting for eight consecutive weeks. Council can excuse the absences but showed no inclination to do someaning the seat would be open Aug. 31 unless Bezaire attends a meeting by then. 

