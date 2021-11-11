SIC Community Center Rendering - File Photo.png

SEA ISLE CITY - Mayor Leonard Desiderio, during Sea Isle City Council's Nov. 9 meeting, announced that the city will organize a Dec. 4 town hall to continue answering questions from governing body members, residents, and taxpayers as to how to proceed with a community center at the former Park Avenue school site. 

At a previous meeting, the council declined to approve a $20 million proposal by the city administration for the center, citing numerous outstanding issues, such as whether the price tag was justified by anticipated use. 

The mayor stated he is "committed to a great community center for Sea Isle."

