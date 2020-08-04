TRENTON - To protect consumers who opt to receive a paper bill or notice regarding their insurance policy, the full Assembly voted 75-0-0 July 30, advancing legislation (A-3605), which would prohibit any insurer from charging a fee for such bills.
According to a release, the bill's sponsors, Assemblywoman Annette Quijano (D-20th), Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-7th) and Assemblyman John Armato (D-2nd), issued the following joint statement:
“While paperless billing might be the convenient eco-friendly choice for some, receiving a bill or important notice electronically is not the best or even most feasible option for everyone.
“For already vulnerable groups, particularly those without a broadband connection at home and older consumers, putting a price tag on a paper statement creates an unnecessary cost burden to access their financial information.”
“Whether it’s life or health insurance, or a homeowners or auto policy, how you wish to keep track of your bills should be up to you. This bill protects all consumers and their choice.”
The bill now goes to the Senate for further consideration.