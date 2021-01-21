To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 21: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 28 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Ocean City long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,499 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,735 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Health Department administered 376 doses of the Covid vaccine Jan. 20, for a total of 3,064 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 6,803 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County.
Cape May County continues to do the best job per capita in distributing the Covid vaccine, in New Jersey. NJ Advanced Media released their data analysis of Jan. 13-19, and Cape May County led all counties in the state, with 2,257 doses of the vaccine administered per 100,000 residents during that time frame. The second closest county was Morris County, at 2,071 doses administered per 100,000 residents.
Cape May County is ready to distribute additional vaccines and has announced it will open a second vaccine site when additional doses of the vaccine are made available to the county.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.