TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 237 April 28, permitting summer youth overnight and day camps for the 2021 season.
According to a release, the executive order requires all overnight and day camps to follow Covid health and safety protocols outlined in guidance issued April 28 by the New Jersey Department of Health.
“As cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations continue to decline, coupled with millions of New Jerseyans rolling up their sleeves to be vaccinated, we are able to move forward with reopening programs across our state,” stated Murphy. “We are committed to a safe and fun summer for our kids, and today’s guidance from the Department of Health ensures that we will have the proper safeguards in place for a rewarding summer camp experience.”
“With strong adherence to public health precautions, New Jersey had a successful camp season last year, and we are looking forward to another summer where children can safely enjoy camp,” stated New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “This year, with additional layers of vigilance, sleepaway camps will also be operational, allowing another opportunity to engage in outdoor activities with friends.”
To mitigate the transmission of Covid, the Department of Health guidance includes the following requirements:
- Daily health screenings for staff, campers and volunteers.
- The use of infection-control protocols, such as face masks, cohorting, social distancing, hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting.
- Policies and protocols for when a staff member or camper receives a positive Covid test result.
- For overnight camps, unvaccinated staff and campers must receive a negative test result within 72 hours of arriving on-site. All staff and campers will be required to receive a test within 3 to 6 days of arrival. Operators should strongly encourage staff and campers to quarantine prior to arrival at camp.
The order will take effect immediately.
For the full text of Executive Order No. 237, click here.
For a copy of the New Jersey Department of Health’s summer camp guidance, click here.