U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) speaks with Cape Issues members and Herald staff Aug. 11.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a statement on the U.S. servicemembers and civilians lost in the suicide bombing in Kabul.  

"I pray for those that are injured and the families of the American servicemembers and American citizens we lost today in Kabul," stated Van Drew, in a release. "It is absolutely unacceptable that the president allowed for our people and our troops to remain on the ground in Afghanistan with no way out. 

"President Biden must take immediate action to bring home our American troops, American citizens, and Afghan allies that are left helpless in a terrorist-controlled country. The loss of American life is all because of this administration's lack of planning and its willingness to give in to the Taliban. Our troops have sacrificed their lives to serve the U.S.; the president and Congress must take immediate action to rescue our people. We must not withdraw until every American life has evacuated Afghanistan and is able to safely return home." 

