COURT HOUSE - It may be too early to declare victory, but Covid’s spread in the county slowed to rates not seen in six months or more.
The Cape May County Health Department’s most recent numbers show 75 active cases. The active case count stood at 409 April 1.
May saw a steady decline in new cases and hospitalizations. News from Cape Regional Medical Center this week (May 18-24) reported four Covid patients and none requiring intensive care.
The virus is still here, and the need for vaccinations remains, but the trend in health metrics could not be much better for the unofficial start of summer.
Gov. Phil Murphy May 24 announced the state will follow recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, dropping the requirement for masking indoors in most circumstances for fully vaccinated individuals. Those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue masking.
On the vaccine front, progress continues, and the county’s results are strong, but the pace undeniably slowed, meaning getting to the goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by June 30 may be a problem.
This week, the county opened its new vaccine site, at Lower Cape May Regional High School's field house. The Avalon location closed.
The county is allowing walk-in vaccinations every day at the new location for those 18 and older. Those 12 to 17 will need the Pfizer vaccine, which may require a trip to a state megasite.
County vaccination statistics show 46,140 fully vaccinated adults, which is still a bit over 7,000 individuals short of the 70% goal. Incentives are growing to encourage individuals not yet vaccinated to get the shot.
Polls continue to show about 24% of Americans saying they do not plan to get vaccinated. If resistance to being vaccinated results in another rise in the numbers, it could harm economic recovery.
County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio reminded residents this week, “It is not over yet,” urging “everyone to get their shots.”
The virus claimed three additional county residents this week, two of whom were under 65. The loss of a 90-year-old Middle Township woman, a 52-year-old North Wildwoodman, and a 61-year-old West Cape May man brought the toll of county lives lost to 208 since the first fatality, in April 2020.
The virus initially appeared in China, and the most dominant variant in new cases across the county was first seen in England, so the state of the world’s battle with the virus is a concern.
While news is mixed, there are bright spots. Europe’s latest surge in Covid is receding, along with a steep rise in the vaccination rate.
India continues to be a hot spot for the virus, with the world’s highest daily death rate, which is almost certainly an undercount. Concern remains over what has come to be known as the India variant. State dashboard numbers indicate this variant’s presence in the state is still small. Cape May County has not recorded cases involving this variant.
A lighter anecdote from this week’s news shows how quickly things can shift, leaving some holding the bag. Just months ago, retailers could not stock enough sanitizers. Many sought new suppliers to increase stock. Distillers across the nation shifted some capacity to produce sanitizers instead of booze.
News reports show many large retailers are left with pallets of sanitizer they cannot unload. Some are having four-for-one sales, giving them away or donating to schools and other organizations. For a few, it has become a time to stock up.
It is a go for summer’s unofficial start. It should come with an awareness of the need to keep the virus at bay.
