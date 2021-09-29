COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Planning Department is seeking public input on the editorial daft of the Cape May County Comprehensive Plan.
According to a county release, the purpose of the plan is to provide a regional context for decision-making related to topics such as land use, economic development, transportation infrastructure, open space/recreation and others.
The document has a wealth of information and data and provides a statement of goals and objectives that can help stakeholders understand how local decisions relate to overall regional conditions and visions. To view a copy of the Editorial Draft, please visit the Cape May County Planning Department’s web page, at Planning Department|Cape May County, NJ - Official Website (capemaycountynj.gov)
Individuals are asked to review the document and to send comments, questions or input to Leslie Gimeno, county planning directory, by 4 p.m. Oct. 8.
This is not the formal public hearing process, but rather is an opportunity to contribute comments in advance of the public hearing. All comments will be taken into consideration for the preparation of a draft final plan, which will be considered by the Cape May County Planning Board at its regularly scheduled meeting to be held Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.
Additional public input and comments will be taken at that time.
For more information or to provide feedback, email Gimeno, at leslie.gimeno@co.cape-may.nj.us, or call 609-465-6875.