COURT HOUSE - Jan. 17: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 45 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, eight of which are associated with long-term care in Ocean City and Dennis and Middle townships.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,285 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,523 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Health Department administered 268 doses of the Covid vaccine Jan. 15, for a total of 2,339 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 5,107 doses of the vaccine have been administered in total for Cape May County.
This marks another major milestone for the “Finish Strong – Safely Together” campaign, in Cape May County, by getting over the 5,000-dose vaccine threshold. The Health Department continues to encourage residents to protect themselves in the meantime including social distancing, wearing a face covering, handwashing and using disinfectant as this vaccine period continues.
“We know there is still much work to be done, but it is important when we hit major number milestone in vaccinations to tell our residents that the hard work is starting to pay off,” stated Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department. “We thank our residents and businesses for working so well together over what is almost a year now, and remind people to continue to keep themselves and their families safe.”
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.