VILLAS - A state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) notice of violation issued to Lower Township, in July, related to flooded streets in Diamond Beach was answered, and work to mitigate the problem began.
According to Cody Stanford, a representative of DeBlasio and Associates, Lower Township’s engineering firm, a response was sent to the DEP, and officials met with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control to dig a drainage swale and open an outfall pipe in the Seaview Avenue area.
The notice faulted the municipality for failure to have a maintenance plan for the drainage system at Richmond Avenue.
Failure to comply with the notice could've brought fines of $50,000 per day until corrective actions were taken.
Township Manager Michael Laffey previously said the drainage issues on Richmond, Rochester and Seaview avenues are being addressed, but a nesting osprey in the vicinity of the storm drain delayed the work.
Deputy Mayor David Perry said further corrective action would commence once the nesting raptors start their migration out of the area in fall.