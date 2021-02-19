To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 19: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 24 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, three of which are associated with Middle Township and Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,585 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,065 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 461 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 18, for a total of 8,721 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 22,816 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The decrease in Covid cases, in Cape May County, is encouraging news. New cases were down 23%, when comparing Feb. 12 to Feb. 18 versus the seven days prior. Furthermore, new positives were down 29%, when studying the 28-day average based on the data ending on Feb. 18.
The website covidactnow.com reports that the rate of transmission, in Cape May County, is .90. Any number below 1.0 means that Covid's spread is decreasing currently. To continue to slow to the spread, it remains important for people to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and sanitize high touch areas.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.