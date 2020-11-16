TRENTON - Rising COVID-19 cases throughout New Jersey are prompting Gov. Phil Murphy to continue taking actions to mitigate the spread.
At a Nov. 16 press conference regarding the virus - the press conferences will now be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday - Murphy announced another executive order against indoor gatherings, cited as being a prime reason for the coronavirus's fall resurgence.
Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people, effective Nov. 17, and outdoor gatherings will be reduced to 150 people, effective Nov. 23.
Several indoor gatherings can continue under current regulations of 25% capacity, including weddings, religious services, funeral and memorial services and performances. Indoor sports activities can surpass the 10-person limit only for necessary individuals, such as players, coaches and referees. In most cases where the limit is exceeded, spectators will not be permitted.
BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order RETIGHTENING restrictions on gatherings to help stop the spread of #COVID19.Effective tomorrow:👥Indoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 10 peopleEffective Nov 23rd:👥Outdoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 150 people— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020
The governor also stressed the importance of wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible, even in an outdoor setting.