SEA ISLE CITY – The municipality’s governing body, at its Aug. 24 meeting, passed a resolution permitting the city to implement "alternate route appointments for police officers."  

In response to a resident’s question as to what that meant, Business Administrator George Savastano noted, “This means we gain more flexibility and have more availability of officers since the measure allows the city to employ officers that are not civil service, nor come from civil service municipalities.” 

 

