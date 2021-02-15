To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Feb. 15: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 36 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,472 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,925 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, one new out-of-county case is listed in the nonresident active cases.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 19,948 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The Cape May County Department of Health is continuing to provide expanded Covid testing through a partnership with Cape Regional Medical Center. Testing will be conducted at the Cape May County Fire Academy on Mondays and Wednesdays, except on holidays.
A mobile testing unit will be in the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except on holidays.
Individual’s insurance will be billed if applicable. If an individual does not have insurance, the cost will be covered.
Testing will be by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 609-463-6581.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.