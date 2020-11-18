VILLAS - Michael Laffey, former Cape May County director of operations, will replace Lower Township Manager James Ridgway, who is retiring after holding the position for five years.
Ridgway opened the Nov. 16 meeting by addressing Lower Township Council, saying, “... this is my 117th and final meeting as manager of Lower Township.”
Ridgway will remain on the payroll as an advisor to Laffey until Dec. 1.
After a resolution named Laffey to replace Ridgway, Laffey took his seat at the manager’s table.
“I was raised here, in Lower Township, and I’m happy to be back in my hometown to serve my community,” Laffey said.
He added that he had big shoes to fill in replacing Ridgway, but thanked the council for the opportunity to try and do even greater things than his predecessor.
Former Lower Township Mayor and current Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st) wished Ridgway a happy retirement.
“No one loves Lower Township more than Jim Ridgway. The number of projects he headed up, including the public safety building, the pedestrian safety walkway, Roseann Avenue flooding, beach accesses, Schellinger’s Landing, and the summer concert series are more than any other town completed. Thank you for your service. Rock on, brother,” Simonsen said.
Laffey was employed by the county from 2015 until he left, in 2018.
Prior to that, Laffey was director of the Cape May County Park and Zoo for nearly 10 years. Laffey also worked in the Lower Township Recreation Department.
Ridgway served as the assistant recreation department supervisor for three years prior to taking the manager position.
He also retired after teaching for 35 years in Lower Township and is a licensed real estate agent.
Ridgway said he plans to “take it easy” for a month or so before returning to the real estate business.
“I had to put that on hold when I was working for the township,” Ridgway explained.
He will receive close to $60,000 in separation pay and accumulated sick time, vacation, and personal days compensation.
