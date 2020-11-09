To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Nov. 9: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 30 new positive cases among county residents. Additionally, there are four new out-of-county positive cases that are included in the non-resident active cases listed below.
According to a release, currently, 1,321 county residents are now off quarantine.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,881, including 96 deaths.