AVALON - Avalon Borough Council heard a report on a final change order adjustment for the completed reconstruction and repair of the Eighth Street jetty.
The jetty was severely damaged by Winter Storm Jonas in 2016. Work that remains is a final repaving of an area of the parking lot that was damaged as the contractor removed heavy equipment from the site.
Complications with some repairs invisible until work began drove up the cost of the project, with the final adjustments showing an almost $500,000 increase.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agreed to pay the bulk of the expense for the project, given that the repair was necessitated by storm damage.
Borough Engineer Thomas Thornton told the council that he expects FEMA will include the additional costs in its reimbursement.