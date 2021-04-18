To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 18: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 11 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,305 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,839 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 44,818 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 34,404 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
A new data study of recent Covid cases in New Jersey found that Cape May County was, once again, the county with the lowest number of new cases per capita among all counties in the state, according to NJ Advanced Media. The review took place for cases between April 8-14. This was the fifth-straight week that Cape May County was the lowest.
There was good news statewide, as well, as the report showed a 15% drop in new cases week-over-week.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.