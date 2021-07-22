Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council, during a special meeting July 16, approved a place-to-place liquor license transfer for the Beach Bar at the Ludlam, at 4000 Landis Ave.  

The vote was unanimous, with Council member Frank Edwardi absent.  

The license was the subject of much discussion and public comment leading up to the council’s approval, with many supporting quick action to keep employees working and others saying the process was subverting usual procedures.  

Per the City Clerk’s Office, the applicant picked up the license and the establishment can now serve liquor. 

