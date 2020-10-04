UT Logo

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan told Upper Township Committee Sept. 28 that New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station Commander Lt. Bill Henry would retire Oct. 1.  

“We’ve had an excellent relationship with Lt. Henry, and under his leadership, all the troopers from the Woodbine Barracks who provide such a high level of safety to our township have been extremely supportive," said Morgan. "Lt. Henry has been a great asset to Upper. He’s shown a lot of commitment to our residents and especially to our emergency management programs. We look forward to the same great relationship with Lt. Henry’s successor. 

