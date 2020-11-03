To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Cape May County officials are warning residents against "COVID Fatigue" and remind people of the necessary precautions in the colder winter months.
According to a release, there has been a rise in cases both nationally and in New Jersey over the past month. Slowing the spread will keep fellow county residents and the economy healthy.
Key steps for people to take include wearing a face covering, keeping 6 feet of social distance, being outdoors for group settings as much as possible, proper sanitation of high touch surfaces, and frequent hand washing. People typically move indoors in the coming months with colder weather. The spread of the virus, however, is significantly worse indoors versus outdoors.
“We are asking people to stay vigilant and follow the necessary steps to slow the spread,” stated Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Health Department. “We have come a long way from earlier this year, and we want people to stay as safe as possible.”
The Cape May County Health Department has been heavily engaged to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The next step to be rolled out soon includes the previously announced Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Enhancing Detection Grant, which will enhance testing capacity in the county over the next 26 weeks, including a focus on first responders, symptomatic individuals, close contacts of positive cases, health care workers, and asymptomatic referrals.
“We appreciate the hard work that has been done by Cape May County residents this year,” stated Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “We understand COVID fatigue is a real thing, but the only way to keep our families safe and our businesses open is to follow the safety protocols until we can get a vaccine.”