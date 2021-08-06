Virus Image 2
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - The judiciary is requiring all staff and state court judges to either provide proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid or submit results of a weekly Covid test.  

According to an NJ Courts release, the new policy is being implemented to support a safe workplace for all members of the judiciary and all court users amid worsening Covid trends in New Jersey and across the nation, stated Judge Glenn Grant, acting administrative director of the courts.  

The judiciary will maintain the confidentiality of all vaccination and testing records. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments