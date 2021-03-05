COURT HOUSE - March 5: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 21 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,033 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,511 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 267 doses of the Covid vaccine March 4, for a total of 11,490 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 35,268 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
New Covid cases in Cape May County have continued to decrease. New cases were down 15% when comparing Feb. 26-Mar. 4 versus the seven days prior. The rate of transmission (RT) in the county remains under 1.0, according to the website covidactnow.com, which means the spread of the virus is declining at this time.
It remains important for individuals to protect themselves at this time while vaccine rollout continues, including practicing social distancing.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.