49988781516_254ce73546_c.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy holds a Covid press conference on June 9, 2020.

 Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor's Office.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Sept. 17 signed Executive Order No. 263, which provides for the expiration of extensions of Department of Environmental Protection rulemaking deadlines that were instituted in Executive Order No. 127 (2020) due to the Covid pandemic. 

According to a governor's office release, additionally, the order notes the deadlines for complying with the Dirty Dirt law, in light of the termination of the Public Health Emergency in June.

“New Jersey has long been recognized as a leader in the protection of public health, safety and the environment,” stated Murphy. “It is critical that programs regulated by the Department of Environmental Protection are able to complete reviews and issue denials and permits in a timely manner to ensure necessary protections. In June, we ended the public health emergency, and these extended regulatory deadlines are no longer necessary.”

For the full text of Executive Order No. 263, click here.

Tags

