49698482571_ea83eda367_c.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing in Trenton March 23, 2020.

 Edwin J. Torres for Governor's Office

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Aug. 4 signed Executive Order No. 249, which updates the moratorium on evictions established under Executive Order No. 106 (2020) to be aligned with legislation signed into law earlier Aug. 4 (S-3691). 

According to a governor's office release, the updated moratorium continues to protect residents most impacted financially by the Covid pandemic.

“Our evictions moratorium has kept families in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic,” stated Murphy. “This order updates and maintains the moratorium so that residents still feeling the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to have shelter and can focus on taking care of their families without the threat of losing their homes.”

Executive Order No. 249 acts to update the state’s evictions moratorium to be identical to provisions in S-3691, including the rescinding of certain provisions of Executive Order No. 106 (2020) and aligning expiration dates of other provisions in accordance with the new law. 

