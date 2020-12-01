COURT HOUSE - This week (Nov. 24-30) brought November to a close. The pandemic has been a presence in the county since March 18. Yet, November's 30 days recorded 1,192 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than the previous five months combined.
November also saw 11 county COVID-19 fatalities, the most since 17 residents died from complications associated with the virus in July.
County health officials reported 319 new resident cases, along with 19 positive tests among nonresidents.
The distribution of cases conforms to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projections that about 80% of the individuals who contract the disease will not experience serious complications.
Of the total cases recorded among county residents since March, 78% were removed from quarantine. At present, 523 county residents remain as active COVID-19 cases, about 18% of total cases. There were 105 fatalities, or about 3.7% of all confirmed cases.
The numbers surged in the last few weeks, but it is too early to know what the impact of that surge will be in terms of severe illnesses.
The spiking numbers come this week amid news about the arrival of vaccines. The first wave of vaccinations should occur sometime in December, going first to frontline health care workers and first responders.
The different vaccines making their way to emergency approval rely on varying technologies. Most will require two doses weeks apart.
The rise in numbers has been uneven across the county. The leading location for new case growth is Lower Township, the largest population center in the county. Of the island communities, Ocean City saw the largest spike, with 80 confirmed cases since mid-October.
According to county health officials, the virus’s spread followed a pattern like that in other parts of the nation. A spokesperson said, “Increases are being largely attributed to activities that were safer to do outside and are now being done more inside, basically getting together in small groups with people outside your immediate bubble.”
This week saw 19 positive test results among nonresidents, prompting a request of county officials for a clear definition of resident and nonresident.
The health department classifies anyone who has a permanent address in Cape May County as a county resident. “Anyone who does not, whether down for a week or as a second homeowner, is in the out-of-county totals.”
As this week ended, the Lower Cape May Regional School District announced it is moving to all-remote learning due to the levels of community spread of the virus.
Cape May County, as part of the state’s three-county southeast region, has an 8.5% positive testing rate. While lower than the state’s other regions, that rate, plus the growth in cases, puts the region in a high activity level, a state designation where schools are advised to consider remote learning.
The state’s COVID-19 Activity Level Report map has all 21 New Jersey counties in orange, the second-highest category for the virus’s spread.
The rapidly rising numbers and the proximity to holidays have health officials worried about a surge superimposed on a surge. The effect of Thanksgiving gatherings will not be known for two to three weeks.
The county Nov. 11 initiated a new public campaign urging residents to “Finish Strong.” The idea is to maintain health protocols that will help slow the spread of the virus while waiting for the arrival of vaccines.
The CDC reminds people that there is a three-to-five-week lag between serious mitigation efforts and the actual slowing of infection rates. That means December may pose challenges, even if most individuals heed the call to reinvigorate social distancing and other public health protocols.
To contact Vince Conti, email vcont@cmcherald.com.