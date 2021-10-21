CAPE MAY - Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire sat silently while city residents and fellow City Council members called for his resignation.
Bezaire pleaded guilty to two fourth-degree indictable offenses for stalking his ex-girlfriend and acting in contempt of a court order. He is due to be sentenced Jan. 21.
Bezaire was arrested June 16 and incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Facility for 13 days. He was charged with seven offenses, including third-degree cyber harassment.
His plea agreement with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office allowed him to avoid the third-degree charge, which would've resulted in his automatic removal from office.
Now, a group of citizens is organizing to remove him by a recall. The earliest that citizens can file their intent with the city clerk is Nov. 12. Bezaire, in his only comment on the calls for him to step down, said he will not make a decision until that day.
Throughout the Oct. 19 council meeting, many in attendance held up signs calling on Bezaire to resign. A call is out for support at another protest at the upcoming Nov. 3 meeting.
Both Mayor Zack Mullock and Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan called Bezaire’s continued presence on the council a distraction from the conduct of city business.
Many of those in the audience used public comment to address Bezaire. Only once did he respond by reiterating his earlier comment to wait for Nov. 12.
In a statement after the meeting, Mullock said, “As the community heard at last night’s council meeting, council agreed that Bezaire should resign. We have encouraged his resignation privately, and I now encourage it publicly.”
Mullock said the council acted in the only way it could by removing Bezaire from all committee and commission assignments.