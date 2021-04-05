COURT HOUSE - April 5: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 21 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7, 976 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,399 of those are now off quarantine.
Additionally, four new out-of-county cases are listed in the nonresident active cases.
The county also announced the death of a 64-year-old Dennis Township man from the coronavirus.
“Wishing the family peace and strength at this sad time,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 38,835 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 26,985 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
New Jersey has, again, increased the number of people eligible for the Covid vaccine. The group of people now able to receive the vaccine include people aged 55 years old and older, people over the age of 16 years old, with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and workers in the following fields:
- Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press
- Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners
- Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers
- Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers
- Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation, city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal
- Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers
- Higher Education, including educators and support staff
- Librarians, including librarians and support staff at the municipal, county level, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.