PETERSBURG - Upper Township Committee Feb. 22 discussed the issue of fees associated with its construction code and is considering aligning its related charges with other municipalities.  

"We don't charge fees for some services, as do other towns, and we don't charge as much for other services," said Mayor Richard Palombo. "These fees won't significantly impact the deficit we are seeing with our construction code operations, however, so we'll be requesting more information from that department before we proceed with any changes," he concluded. 

