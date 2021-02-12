PETERSBURG – During the Feb. 8 Upper Township Committee meeting, Deputy Mayor Edward Barr and Committee member Curtis Corson Jr. presented numbers they researched about the feasibility of instituting beach tags for Strathmere.
Barr and Corson formed a sub-committee to examine the pros and cons of implementing beach-tag fees. The lengthy discussion centered around multiple scenarios based on estimated beachgoer counts, revenue that could be generated, and the wisdom of starting a paid beach-tag program for Strathmere’s currently free-to-use beaches.
The impetus to start imposing beach fees is to generate revenue for their upkeep, stem related shortfalls, and curb overcrowded Strathmere beaches, where many flock given that neighboring Ocean City and Sea Isle City beaches require beach tags.
Corson opened his presentation with suggested levels of beach-tag fees, noting that under state law, residents cannot be exempted from paying the fees.
“I'm thinking $45 for a seasonal pass covering Memorial Day to Labor Day, $25 for a weekly pass, and $20 for seniors. We wouldn’t charge for under-12-year-olds or veterans. I don’t think we need daily passes, and I can provide more details as we continue this discussion.”
Corson provided ballpark numbers regarding potential buyers of beach tags based on loose estimations of renters, residents, and other beachgoers.
Mayor Richard Palombo noted, “We may be counting the same heads who are on the beach each Saturday.” He also pushed for having “early bird” sales of beach tags that would focus on benefitting municipal residents.
Offsetting possible revenues that could result from beach-tag sales, Corson guessed that costs would include beach-tag checkers roaming the beaches for about four hours each day, for a total of about $6,700 for the season, along with a beach-tag supervisor, whose employment benefits and mandatory taxes would add to the overhead.
Other expenses would include producing the beach tags, finding and staffing locations to sell the beach tags, and creating and purchasing promotional literature.
Corson also talked about purchasing a vending machine that could dispense beach tags, as Sea Isle City has at its police department, and selling tags at the municipality’s community center, Strathmere locations, and through apps.
Residents had the opportunity to weigh in via Zoom. One individual questioned Corson’s estimates of revenues to be generated and whether income from the fees would come close to offsetting the cost to maintain the program. Another resident said that for a family of four, for example, $180 per season to use the beach would be a serious economic burden.
In support of a potential beach-tag program, another caller noted that it’s important to maintain the municipality’s beach resources to a high level, but also important to keep costs reasonable and make sure costs do not outweigh the income resulting from beach-tag sales.
According to Palombo, “I’m not sure we are where we need to be regarding moving forward on beach tags, so nothing has been decided at this point. We’ll wait for the additional data we need that has been discussed, including all costs.
"Ultimately, if beach tags are implemented, it will be done through an ordinance, with ample time for public comment and input.”
