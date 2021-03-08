To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 8: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 29 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,105 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,622 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 37,349 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A new data study released this weekend by the Star-Ledger found Cape May County added the least amount of new Covid cases among all counties in New Jersey.
The survey looked at numbers between Feb. 25 and Mar. 3. Cape May County was one of only four counties that had a decline week-over-week in this study. It was also the county with the largest decrease, at 9.5%.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.