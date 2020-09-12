SEA ISLE CITY – During public comment at the Sept. 8 Sea Isle City Council meeting, a resident said, “It was really a disappointment to see the video of Mayor (Leonard) Desiderio’s bar, with all the various COVID-19 precautions not being followed. Sadly, drinks seem to be more important than prayers.”
Desiderio’s bar, Kix-McNutley’s, located on 63rd Street and Landis Avenue, was the subject of a Sept. 1 video depicting a packed facility with no one wearing masks or social distancing, as required for COVID-19 safety. The mayor made no comment during the meeting.