AVALON – At its June 9 meeting, Avalon Borough Council heard reports of a hard sand obstruction in the back bay channel near the Marina at Avalon Anchorage, at the end of 21st Street.  

Travis Marshall, the developer of the new bayfront community, told the council that boats are coming to a dead stop when they hit the obstruction, which is not marked. 

“This is not muck, it's hard sand,” Marshall said. He added that the situation is shifting constantly, so that even the most experienced captains are finding it hard to avoid getting stuck. 

Business Administrator Scott Wahl said Mayor Martin Pagliughi authorized the borough engineer to survey the area to determine the best course of action. 

