PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee March 8 introduced two ordinances to address Strathmere residents’ complaints about parking violations during summer.
Over many months and in various venues, including public comment at committee meetings, residents described the dangerous and frustrating conditions they face when beach visitors park, sometimes where “we can’t even get into our own driveways.”
To quell the situation termed by residents as “worsening,” Upper Township formed a parking subcommittee to research solutions and filter options as to how to proceed.
The municipality does not have its own police force, like neighboring Sea Isle City, and it relies on New Jersey State Police to respond to calls and maintain law and order.
Residents and committee members were supportive of state police efforts to enforce safe and legal parking throughout Strathmere, particularly along the Commonwealth Avenue thoroughfare, also known as CR 619.
One effort considered insufficient was to establish a pedestrian/biking lane, linking Strathmere and Sea Isle City, at the municipal administration’s recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners.
As stated by residents describing the numerous parking violations they’ve experienced, all realize that many times, despite the best intentions of state police, by the time one arrives, especially given their multiple responsibilities during high tourist season, the parking violator departed.
The first ordinance introduced addresses towing and storage, specifically procedures and standards for awarding a related contract that would also include lockout of vehicles.
Per the ordinance, the municipality will award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder determined to be a qualified and reputable towing, storage and lockout contractor.
The contractor, per the ordinance, will be directed by the state police, the municipality's business administrator and/or the municipality's parking enforcement officer at their request and discretion to conduct pertinent activities.
The second ordinance amends the municipality’s no-parking zones, with delineated areas of roads in Strathmere, including Bayview Drive and Randolph, Putnam, and Prescott avenues.
The ordinance includes, as no-parking areas, “approved public or private driveway” sections, as defined within the regulation. The ordinance amends municipal regulations to include a parking area for handicapped persons on Commonwealth Avenue.
Both ordinance’s second readings and public hearings are scheduled for the March 22 committee meeting.
