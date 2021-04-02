COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 31 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,917 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,307 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 139 doses of the Covid vaccine April 1, for a total of 15,369 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 37,963 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 25,804 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The latest New Jersey Covid Activity Level Report is out, and the section of the state that Cape May County is in had the lowest case rate and second-lowest percent positivity of the six parts of the state. All of New Jersey is currently labeled as high, according to the New Jersey Department of Health, in the scale between low, moderate, high, and very high.
Cape May County is in the southeast area of New Jersey, which also includes Atlantic and Cumberland counties. The newest case rate in the Southeast is 28.66 per 100,000 people, and the percent positivity rate was at 7.82%.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.