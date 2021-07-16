P1190523.JPG

WILDWOOD - Commissioners prepared to begin Boardwalk restorations July 14, approving a $4.5 million bond ordinance for work set to begin in October. 

The bond ordinance is being used to secure money promised by Gov. Phil Murphy, who toured the Boardwalk with Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron July 4 (https://bit.ly/3wHMMvk). 

The mayor said the city moved to secure the funds in time, so the project can begin on schedule. Although the city was promised the funds, Byron said he is unsure about when they will be returned, but that it should be sometime before the end of 2021. 

Murphy originally vetoed a bill, in 2019, that would've provided $56 million for the Boardwalks restoration over 14 years, later promising state funds, in March 2020, after a portion of the Boardwalk was damaged by a storm (https://bit.ly/35mDIky). 

