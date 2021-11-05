Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - City Council's Nov. 3 meeting was the first since Councilman Christopher Bezaire resigned his seat Nov. 1. Bezaire was under pressure to resign after pleading guilty to two fourth-degree indictable offenses following his June arrest. 

The council has 30 days from the date of his resignation to appoint someone to fill the seat until the November 2022 election. Should they fail to do so, the seat must remain vacant until then. In that 2022 election, candidates will be running for the remainder of Bezaire’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024. 

Given the council’s scheduled meetings, the appointment of Bezaire’s replacement is likely to occur at the council's Nov. 15 meeting. The lack of an appointment at that meeting would necessitate a special meeting of the council before the end of the month. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments