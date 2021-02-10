COURT HOUSE - Feb. 10: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 49 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,324 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,741 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of an 82-year-old Middle Township woman from the coronavirus.
“With sincere condolences to the family and friends,” stated Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Wishing you peace and strength at this sad time.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 340 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 9, for a total of 7,257 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 16,758 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Covid cases continue to drop in Cape May County, as they have over the past couple of weeks.
Cases were down 9% when comparing Feb. 3 to Feb. 9 versus the seven days prior. The current transmission rate, in Cape May County, according to covidactnow.com, is .91. Any transmission rate below 1.0 means that Covid spread is decreasing.
The county's transmission rate has continued to decline since its most recent peak, at 1.25 Jan. 5.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.