NORTH WILDWOOD – The city is seeking close to $2 million in funding to make several improvements along the road into town, Administrator Ron Simone said.
In addition to landscaping improvements, Veterans Memorial Park would see upgrades, including a Gold Star Memorial installation, which would be the first of its kind in the state, he added.
“We are committed to a Gateway Enhancement Project and especially committed to the installation of a Gold Star Memorial, given all the veteran support for the project,” Simone said. “We’re hoping to get the project off the ground as soon as possible, potentially in the fall, if funding allows.”
Simone said some sidewalks would be renovated, upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act would be done, and Anglesea Drive’s street parking would be reconfigured.
The city is applying for over $1.5 million in Cape May County Open Space funds and also submitted a Small Cities Grant application with the state, for $450,000, Simone added. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 plans to contribute funds toward the Gold Star Memorial.
In a project that is approved and expected to begin in May or June, the county will also improve pedestrian safety along New Jersey Avenue, with new crosswalks, rumble strips, and flashing pedestrian signs near the bend, between New York and Fifth avenues, Simone said.