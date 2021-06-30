NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Avalon thanked longtime council members Nancy Hudanich and James Deever for their service to the community during the June 23 council meeting. 

According to a release, both were presented proclamations from Mayor Martin Pagliughi for their service.

Hundanich and Deever did not seek reelection in May. 

The Council's reorganization will be held at 10 a.m. July 2, with Councilman John McCorristin and new council members Mari Coskey and Jamie McDermott being sworn in.

