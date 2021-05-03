COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health announced May 3 that 25 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County recorded 8,599 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,211 of those are off quarantine.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 48,807 Cape May County residents received at least one vaccine dose and 39,990 are fully vaccinated. Cape May County consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
Cape May County officials are encouraging individuals who have not received their Covid vaccination yet to register and schedule your vaccine. As the vaccination numbers increased, the new case numbers have come down.
When reviewing new cases from April 26 to May 2 versus the seven days prior, new cases are down 34% over the past week. County officials are saying that the data is showing getting vaccinated is working, but we can’t let up now.
“We are still working towards our goal of getting 70% of our adult population vaccinated,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “If anyone is on the fence about getting the vaccine, we hope they see the cases dropping, businesses opening, and realize getting their shot will help get us to the finish line.”
Cape May County is 75% of the way to its goal of fully vaccinating 70% of its adult population. The total of fully vaccinated individuals in the County is expected to cross 40,000 for the first time May 3. The threshold to cross 70% of the county’s population is 53,280.
“We know and realize there is pandemic fatigue but getting your vaccine is the best way to keep yourself safe and get our businesses open,” said Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “We appreciate the hard work our residents have been doing for months to put Cape May County at the tops for vaccination per capita and having the lowest number of new cases per capita for months among all counties in New Jersey.”