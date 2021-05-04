15 mph Speed Limit Sign - Shutterstock
SEA ISLE CITY – City Solicitor Paul Baldini explained the purpose of a new ordinance before Sea Isle City Council members approved it, at their April 27 meeting.  

Baldini commented, “With the new pickleball courts, kayak launch, and fishing pier, there is more traffic in that area, and, as a result, we want to reduce the speed limit in that area from 25 mph to 15 mph and install two speed bumps.  

"These actions shouldn’t make much difference to motorists since, in the summer, drivers must go very slowly in that area anyway.” 

