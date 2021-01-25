To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 25: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 30 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,673 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,961 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the deaths of two residents from the coronavirus, a 78-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman, both of whom are from Middle Township.
“With sincere condolences to the families and friends,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Wishing you peace and strength at this sad time.”
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 8,254 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
A Covid vaccine call center to assist individuals to pre-register for vaccine and make vaccine appointments, including those without computers, went live with call agents today. The number is 855-568-0545.
The Cape May County Department of Health continues to operate a vaccine site and is prepared to open a second when more vaccine becomes available. Also, all six mega vaccine sites are now open in the state, including the closest regional site to Cape May County, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Individuals with computer access are encouraged to pre-register for the vaccine and direct links to sign up are available at the Cape May County Government website, at https://www.capemaycountynj.gov/.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.