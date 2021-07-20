WILDWOOD - Efforts for development at a former Wildwood landfill took a backseat July 14.
City commissioners approved a resolution halting potential projects at the site, between Baker and Spicer avenues, west of Susquehanna Avenue, at least for now. The city received two proposals, from Scarborough Properties and Back Bay LLC, for the site's redevelopment, for either commercial or residential use.
Mayor Peter Byron said the commissioners’ decision to pause any project's progression resulted from discussions with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), and that the city received only two proposals. Byron also said the city wants to expand its advertising campaign for the site, potentially generating more bids.
"After extensive discussions with the NJDEP regarding the landfill, we have a better understanding on how to proceed with a more specific RFP (request for proposals) that will ensure that any potential developer will be required to remediate the site," Byron said, in an emailed response to the Herald.