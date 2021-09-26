Sea Isle City Logo

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council, at its Sept. 14 meeting, introduced two bond ordinances - one for $2.8 million and another for $980,000 - to finance projects throughout the city primarily focusing on road reconstruction and better drainage.  

If approved, additional work will include the installation of water and sewer lines in certain designated areas.  

Business Administrator George Savastano noted, “Residents can also expect some improvements through work designed to help reduce flooding.  

"We’re also going to repave some streets that were torn up because of earlier installation of water and sewer lines. We’ve been waiting for the summer crowds to disperse and now we can start these much-needed projects.” 

