AVALON - At Avalon Borough Council's Aug. 11 meeting, masks were everywhere. The borough reinstituted a mask mandate for all functions and visitors in public buildings. 

Masks were also required at the Aug. 6 meeting of the West Wildwood Commission. A mask mandate was reinstated for public buildings in Stone Harbor, as well.

Avalon Business Administrator Scott Wahl explained that the rising number of Covid cases required the reinstatement of the mandate for the safety of the public and borough employees. 

The borough's website also notes that masks were to be required at Avalon Home and Land Owners Association's general membership meeting Aug. 14.

