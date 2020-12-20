CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Dec. 15 approved a list of sites and landmarks from surveys dating to 2013 and 2015.
Cape May’s status as a National Landmark City and its city codes require that the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) regularly conduct surveys of “historic districts, sites and landmarks in the city.”
The process includes the initial survey by the HPC, subsequent approval by the city’s Planning Board for consistency with the master plan, and final acceptance by the governing body.
To deal with surveys not considered by the council for several years, the governing body adopted a resolution approving a list of hundreds of survey results.
Surveys can list a property as a key contributor to the National Historic Landmark status, as a contributing structure, or as not contributing.
There was agreement that the council should act on completed surveys and recommendations annually in the future.