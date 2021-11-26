COURT HOUSE - Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot throughout all of New Jersey.
The Cape May County Department of Health is offering booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals that have received the Moderna vaccine must wait six months before receiving the booster shot. People who have taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait two months before getting the booster.
The County’s DOH will be providing all Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations, including booster doses, along with Flu shots at the Avalon Community Center every Wednesday from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M, no appointments needed as this is a walk-in clinic.
They will also be providing first and second doses via their mobile vaccine clinic weekly as well. This upcoming week, vaccines will be available:
- Monday Nov. 29th 10 A.M. to Noon at Lazarus House, Burke and Pacific Aves. in Wildwood – First and Second shots of Moderna or First shot of Johnson & Johnson – no boosters will be given at this location.
- Wednesday Dec. 1st 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Ave. in Avalon – Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
New COVID-19 cases are on the rise, especially in many of the Northeastern states as the cooler weather brings people indoors. The Cape May County Department of Health recommends that people get vaccinated and mask up when indoors and social distancing can’t be maintained.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered a total of 23,366 doses so far. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 72,085 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 62,343 have been fully vaccinated. The CDC also reports that 68% of the County’s population is fully vaccinated.
“We remind our residents to stay vigilant this holiday season as seasonal COVID cases rise during the cold weather months when people are indoors,” said Commissioner Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “Getting vaccinated and receiving the booster if you qualify is the best protection against the spread of COVID-19.”
For more information on obtaining the vaccine, quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department or call (609) 465-1187.
Cape May County has recorded 12,825 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 12,302 of those are now off quarantine. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-Dashboard.