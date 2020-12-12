PETERSBURG - A Dec. 10 Upper Township Zoning Board meeting failed to produce clarity about variance applications for a proposed new hotel, in Strathmere.
For over three hours, the expert testimony of many technical issues was heard for and against the project. Meanwhile, 120 residents waited to express their opinions about the project’s impact and value.
Following two prior board hearings that considered the application by the owner, Stephen Maloney, to proceed with his proposal, legal counsel for Maloney described a new plan, as a reaction to input from the board and neighbors.
“The system worked, and we are now presenting revisions to mitigate the previous objections we heard. We are ‘right-sizing’ the project and have sacrificed size and height to do so,” he said.
Modifications included a new streetscape, reduced height, reduced building volume, and one fewer “pod,” or guest suite, as part of the overall revamp of the existing motel, which would be demolished.
In rebuttal, counsel for an affected Strathmere property owner noted that even at the elementary step of approving the applicant’s plan regarding an adequate septic system, the proposal and requested variances should be denied.
Moreover, he said, while the applicant may “now claim the project is right-sized, it still is the wrong use of the property. ‘Highest and best use’ of a property does not refer to zoning, but rather to appraisals, and is not a relevant argument here,” he continued.
After these lengthy presentations by both sides, the board opened the hearing to those from the public who registered to speak. Of the 120 names on the list, three spoke due to the late hour.
The three property owners echoed similar sentiments: The project did not reflect the “character” or “personality” of Strathmere, as is well known, i.e., a quaint village made up of many cottages dating back decades.
They argued that the proposed design would be an “unreasonable deviation” from what Strathmere represents and would be “a substantial impairment” to the municipality’s master plan as it addresses Strathmere’s needs.
They also pointed out that property owners recently concluded “negotiations” with Upper Township to draft and pass an ordinance that would curb the growing tendency to build overly large structures in Strathmere.
One property owner, who said her family lived in Strathmere for five generations, emphasized “enough is enough,” and that “it is now time to enforce Upper’s laws designed to protect Strathmere.”
All criticized the loss of views and perspective of the sunset, lack of privacy, parking snafus and overall nuisance value, such as garbage smell because of the expanded hotel, as proposed.
The board concluded the session without any further action on the application. It also pledged that all who wanted to speak would be given the chance at the next meeting, Jan. 14.
