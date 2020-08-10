CAPE MAY - For over two years, Cape May City Council was unable to resolve the controversies surrounding the need for new quarters for its career fire department and police department. Everyone agrees the existing space for both departments is deplorable.
Firefighters had to move their living quarters into the firehouse common area because of dangerous mold. Police had to cover sensitive electronic equipment with plastic during rainstorms to protect the equipment from leaking water. Council reached no agreement on how to proceed.
In July, one group of residents filed a citizens’ initiative to send a $15 million bond ordinance to the voters, in November. The funds, if bonding is approved by the voters, would be used to build a combined public safety building on the site of the existing firehouse.
Another group of city residents opposed the combined structure for a variety of reasons. They argued for a much less expensive new firehouse on the existing site, to be followed, they promise, by a new police department at a different location. These residents also filed a citizens’ initiative, calling for a $5 million firehouse.
City Clerk Erin Burke certified both petitions, meaning November’s ballot will likely contain both referendums. One remaining hurdle exists in that the council must vote on the $5 million ordinance at its Aug. 14 meeting, but there is no reason to expect anything other than continued deadlock.
What no one fully understands is what happens if both referendums appear on the ballot, and are approved by the voters.